Sobbing six-year-old boy shoots to stardom as F1 finds its fan-friendly mojo

Thomas Danel's tears over Kimi Raikkonen's crash at the Spanish Grand Prix turned to a smile as the Ferrari F1 driver met him after the race. A sobbing six-year-old, his tears broadcast worldwide after his Ferrari idol Kimi Raikkonen crashed out of the Spanish Grand Prix, has become a symbol of Formula One's new fan-friendly approach.

