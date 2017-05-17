Small numbers mean big fine for Force...

Small numbers mean big fine for Force India F1 team in Barcelona

Chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer is defending the Force India F1 team after it was fined for not complying with new rules at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. To help the fans in the grandstands and the TV audience , F1 told teams they must fit bigger numbers and the drivers' abbreviated names on their cars, beginning with the race in Spain.

