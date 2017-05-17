Small numbers mean big fine for Force India F1 team in Barcelona
Chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer is defending the Force India F1 team after it was fined for not complying with new rules at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. To help the fans in the grandstands and the TV audience , F1 told teams they must fit bigger numbers and the drivers' abbreviated names on their cars, beginning with the race in Spain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC