Sebastien Bourdais leads Fast Friday Indy 500 practice, F1's Alonso fourth
If 'Fast Friday' was any indication of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, Sebastien Bourdais and Honda powered teams appear to be the favorites to score the most points over the next two days. The four-time Champ Car World Series champion led a 1-2-3-4 HPD effort on Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a 233.116 mph lap set before rain arrived and washed out a majority of final practice before time trials.
