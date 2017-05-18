Sebastien Bourdais crashes at Indy, taken off on backboard

The car driven by Sebastien Bourdais, of France, impacts the wall in the second turn during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 20, 2017 in Indianapolis. . The car driven by Sebastien Bourdais, of France, impacts the wall in the second turn during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 20, 2017 in Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.