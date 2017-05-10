Sebastian Vettel does little to quash...

Sebastian Vettel does little to quash Mercedes link

Sebastian Vettel refused to deny he has had talks with Mercedes over a move to join Formula One's world championship-winning team in 2018. Vettel, who leads Lewis Hamilton in the title race by 13 points ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, is in the final year of his three-season deal with Ferrari.

