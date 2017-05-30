Sauber hands F1 test debut to F2 racer Malja
Sauber has called up F2 racer Gustav Malja for the in-season Formula 1 test at the Hungaroring on August 1-2. The 21-year-old Swede will be making his debut behind the wheel of an F1 car in the post-Hungarian GP test, as he will get to pilot the Sauber C36- "It will be a great opportunity for Gustav to make another step in his racing career and to fulfill his childhood dream," said Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn.
