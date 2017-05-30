Sauber hands F1 test debut to F2 race...

Sauber hands F1 test debut to F2 racer Malja

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Sauber has called up F2 racer Gustav Malja for the in-season Formula 1 test at the Hungaroring on August 1-2. The 21-year-old Swede will be making his debut behind the wheel of an F1 car in the post-Hungarian GP test, as he will get to pilot the Sauber C36- "It will be a great opportunity for Gustav to make another step in his racing career and to fulfill his childhood dream," said Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar '17 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar '17 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16) Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Rbelo 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Cuba
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,902 • Total comments across all topics: 281,398,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC