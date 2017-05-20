Romain Grosjean replaces Jenson Button at Grand Prix Drivers' Association
The Haas driver joins Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and chairman Alexander Wurz in the leading roles after Button stepped down following his decision not to race in 2017. "We race drivers don't always hold the same opinion but we are united in wanting the best for our sport."
