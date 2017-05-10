Renault F1 reserve Sirotkin to make Le Mans debut

Renault Formula 1 reserve driver Sergey Sirotkin will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut with SMP Racing in the LMP2 class this year, it has been announced. The Russian, a race winner in GP2 and Formula Renault 3.5, has been on Renault's books since early 2016, running in several Formula 1 grand prix free practice sessions and official tests with the outfit.

