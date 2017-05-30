Red Bull denies Verstappen Monaco strategy stitch-up
Red Bull says that Max Verstappen's fury about losing out on a podium shot at the Monaco Grand Prix because of a strategy call was quelled when the team explained why it made him pit early on Sunday. To make matters worse, teammate Daniel Ricciardo was able to produce quicker laps as he stayed out on old tyres before pitting, so managed to leapfrog both drivers to move from fifth to third.
