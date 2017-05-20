Q and A: F1 champ on maiden Indy 500 test

The two-time Formula 1 world champion clocked a faultless day behind the wheel of his papaya-orange McLaren/Andretti Autosports Dallara-Honda at 'The Brickyard', logging a top average lap speed of 222.548mph amid 110 test laps. Relive the test in the player below, or scroll down for the media's full Q&A with Alonso at the end of the day.

