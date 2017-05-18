Paris ePrix: Buemi wins, disaster for di Grassi
Sebastien Buemi claimed his fifth victory of the season as his chief pursuer Jean-Eric Vergne and Formula E title rival Lucas di Grassi both crashed out of the Paris ePrix. Buemi was managing a threat from Vergne in the second half of the race when the Frenchman crumpled his Techeetah entry into the wall exiting the penultimate corner.
