Motorsport: Oman's Al Faisal gearing up for Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup debut

Muscat: Just three weeks since wrapping-up a phenomenal double title success during the final event of the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East season, Omani racer Al Faisal Al Zubair is now only days away from opening the next chapter of his career - graduation into the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. Following last week's official launch of the brand new FZ Racing team, with whom the 19-year-old from Muscat will contest his maiden season in the FIA Formula One World Championship supporting Supercup, Al Faisal is absolutely relishing the most intense challenge of his career to date.

