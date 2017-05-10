MOTORSPORT: Nico Hulkenberg seeking another top-ten finish for Renault in Spain

CONTENT: Nico Hulkenberg in action during pre-season practice at Catalunya, where he will be aiming to finish in the points tomorrow Picture David Davies/PA Wire NICO Hulkenberg will be looking for a hat-trick of successive Formula 1 points finishes for Renault when competing in the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona tomorrow The German driver followed up ninth place in Bahrain for the Enstone-based team with eighth at the Russian Grand Prix last time out. The Briton's best finish is a pair of 13th places - and in his race in Russia he did not make it past the second corner, following a collision with Romain Grosjean, from the Banbury-based Haas team.

