MOTORSPORT: Nico Hulkenberg seeking another top-ten finish for Renault in Spain
CONTENT: Nico Hulkenberg in action during pre-season practice at Catalunya, where he will be aiming to finish in the points tomorrow Picture David Davies/PA Wire NICO Hulkenberg will be looking for a hat-trick of successive Formula 1 points finishes for Renault when competing in the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona tomorrow The German driver followed up ninth place in Bahrain for the Enstone-based team with eighth at the Russian Grand Prix last time out. The Briton's best finish is a pair of 13th places - and in his race in Russia he did not make it past the second corner, following a collision with Romain Grosjean, from the Banbury-based Haas team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC