Motor racing: Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner. The former world champions are third in the standings after five races, 81 points behind second placed Ferrari and 19 clear of Force India.

