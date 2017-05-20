Motor Racing: No quick fix for Hamilton problems, Wolff says
Formula One champions Mercedes have no "magic bullets" to solve the problems that slowed Lewis Hamilton in Russia last month, but they are focusing on finding a solution, team boss Toto Wolff said on Monday. Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton walks in the paddock ahead of the second practice session of the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi on Apr 28, 2017.
