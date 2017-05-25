Motor racing: Hamilton wants track li...

Motor racing: Hamilton wants track limits for F1 title 'mind games'

18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Lewis Hamilton staked out the boundaries of Formula One's psychological battleground on Wednesday by saying he would not seek to play with title rival Sebastian Vettel's mind outside of the car. His words could, however, in themselves be considered part of the 'mind games' masked so far by regular declarations of mutual admiration between the two most successful current drivers.

