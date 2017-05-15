Motor racing: Hamilton enjoying the intensity of duel with Vettel
Lewis Hamilton is enjoying the intensity of his Formula One rivalry with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, even if the Mercedes driver recognizes that the smiles could suddenly turn sour. The two men, with seven world championships between them, fought a wheel-to-wheel duel in Spain on Sunday with Hamilton emerging the winner and now six points behind the German.
