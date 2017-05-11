Motor racing-Haas F1 team signs Indian teen as development driver

Indian teenager Arjun Maini has joined the U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team as a development driver alongside 18-year-old American Santino Ferrucci. Born and brought up in Bangalore, the 19-year-old won the Force India team's 'One in a Billion' Indian driver talent competition in 2011, which led to a season of karting in Europe.

