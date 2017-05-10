Motor racing: Bottas can turn it up t...

Motor racing: Bottas can turn it up to 11 in Spain

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Valtteri Bottas can add his name to one of Formula One's longest sequences by following up his breakthrough win in Russia with another triumph when the European season starts in Spain this weekend. The Finn, fresh from his first grand prix victory with champions Mercedes in Russia, is the man most likely to become the 11th different winner in a row at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

