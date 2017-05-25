Monger crash lessons prompt F1 car changes
An FIA investigation into Billy Monger's horrific F4 accident has led to F1 teams being told to modify their rear jacking points. The FIA's safety director Laurent Mekies sent a note to F1 teams telling them to modify their rear jack points for this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, intimating that the design of the jacking point on the car Monger hit may have contributed to the severity of the accident.
