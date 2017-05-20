Monaco official denies F1 charges no race fee for Monaco Grand Prix
A principality official denies that Monaco pays no fee to host the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo. The race is commonly called F1's jewel amid rumors its history and status meant it was the only event on the Formula 1 schedule that is charged no fee.
