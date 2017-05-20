Michael Schumacher's son at centre of major plans after update on F1 legend's health
Schumacher, 48, is being cared for at his family home near Lake Geneva in Switzerland where he continues to recover from the horror accident suffered in December 2013. But now it has emerged that his son Mick, 18, will speak as a co-commentator for the very first time.
