Mark Webber: Jenson Button isn't taking Monaco F1 return seriously

That is the view of ex-F1 driver Mark Webber, referring to the fact that Button - although newly retired - will fill in at McLaren-Honda in Monaco while Fernando Alonso is doing the Indianapolis 500. "When I heard that wouldn't do the Bahrain test, I wondered if he was taking it seriously enough," Australian Webber is quoted by Speed Week.

