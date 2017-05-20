Mariah Carey to close out Baku race of Formula 1

Mariah Carey, the best-selling female artist of all time, will perform on the Main Stage on June 25 to close out the 2017 FORMULA 1 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX. On the heels of a sell-out Las Vegas residency and one of the most exciting years of her extraordinary career, the global superstar will be taking F1 fans on a thrilling journey as she will perform her biggest, career-defining hits right after the last car has roared across the Finish Line in Baku, BCC reported.

