Maldonado "turned down" F1 race seat for 2017

Pastor Maldonado says he turned down the opportunity to return to Formula 1 this season because the seat offered to him wasn't competitive. The Venezuelan was replaced by Kevin Magnussen at Renault ahead of the 2016 season, but had talks with a number of teams about a return this year and had his hopes raised when Nico Rosberg quit Mercedes.

