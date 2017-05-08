Lynn says GP2 tyre experience to thank for Spa victory

Drive Racing's Alex Lynn says the tyre management knowledge he gained in GP2 was crucial in taking the win in the LMP2 class of the WEC 6 Hours of Spa. The #26 G-Drive entry of Lynn, Roman Rusinov and Pierre Thiriet started from LMP2 pole and led the majority of the race to win the class by over 50 seconds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.