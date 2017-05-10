Lewis Hamilton reigns in Spain to cut...

Lewis Hamilton reigns in Spain to cut Vettel's championship lead

South End Standard

Lewis Hamilton has moved to within six points of Sebastian Vettel after beating his championship rival in a titanic tussle at the Spanish Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Hamilton lost the lead to Vettel at the start only to regain the lead from the Ferrari driver in the final stages of a compelling race to seal his second victory of the year.

