Lauda: Bottas' 'life is easier' after Sochi success

Bottas, who made his F1 debut with Williams in 2013 and spent four seasons racing for the team, says that the long wait to become a victor after his "strange" deal to move to Mercedes following Nico Rosberg's retirement was worth it. Vettel closed up on Bottas in the final few laps of the race, getting a boost from DRS on the penultimate tour of the Sochi Autodrom as he ran less than a second behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.