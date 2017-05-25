Kvyat blasts "desperate" Perez for PlayStation-like move
Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat has slammed Force India rival Sergio Perez for a "desperate, stupid" overtaking attempt that ended with the Russian retiring from the Monaco Grand Prix. Perez, who had spent much of the race outside of the points after an early stop to replace a broken front wing, was charging back into the top 10 in the closing stages and put on new tyres during the safety car triggered by the Jenson Button - Pascal Wehrlein collision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC