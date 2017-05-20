Kobayashi, Conway deserved Spa victor...

Kobayashi, Conway deserved Spa victory, admit winners

17 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Sebastien Buemi and Anthony Davidson have admitted that their victory in the WEC 6 Hours of Spa was a fortuitous one, acknowledging that their teammates in the sister Toyota entry deserved to win. The #7 Toyota car, driven by only Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi following Jose Maria Lopez's withdrawal due to injury, established an early lead in the Belgian race, and at the halfway point seemed well on course for a straightforward victory.

