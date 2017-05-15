Jenson Button will not rule out full-time return to Formula One
Jenson Button has refused to rule out a full-time return to the Formula One grid next season as he prepares for his fairytale comeback in Monaco. Button, who seemingly called time on his 17-season career in Abu Dhabi last November, will be back behind the wheel of a McLaren a week on Sunday when he replaces Fernando Alonso in a one-off appearance at the famous Monte Carlo race, while the Spaniard competes in the Indianapolis 500.
