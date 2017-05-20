Intense battle looming as Formula One...

Intense battle looming as Formula One heads home

1 hr ago Read more: China Daily

Formula One heads home after four opening long-haul races with the championship finely balanced between champions Mercedes and Ferrari and the prospect of an intense battle stretching out ahead. With the European season proper starting in Spain next week, and teams promising upgrades and a faster pace of development, the two frontrunners return to their factories with two wins apiece.

