IndyCar racing: Formula One driver Fernando Alonso 'not comfortable' yet at Indianapolis 500

52 min ago

Alonso, a two-times Formula One world champion who only settled into the cockpit of an IndyCar for the first time two weeks ago, said he has plenty of work to do before being ready for the May 28 race. "Happy where I am now ... but definitely not comfortable," Alonso told reporters ahead of practice at the sprawling 4 km oval speedway.

