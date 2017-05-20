IndyCar Not Actively Recruiting F1 Ta...

IndyCar Not Actively Recruiting F1 Talent Despite Alonso Boon

15 hrs ago Read more: Motor Trend

Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso's decision to skip this year's Monaco Grand Prix to race in the Indy 500 shocked the motorsports world and likely gave a few other F1 drivers dreams of Indy glory. But IndyCar chief Mark Miles says the series isn't actively looking to recruit F1 talent.

Read more at Motor Trend.

