IndyCar Not Actively Recruiting F1 Talent Despite Alonso Boon
Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso's decision to skip this year's Monaco Grand Prix to race in the Indy 500 shocked the motorsports world and likely gave a few other F1 drivers dreams of Indy glory. But IndyCar chief Mark Miles says the series isn't actively looking to recruit F1 talent.
