IndyCar boss says Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 move is positive for both F1, IndyCar

Indycar boss Mark Miles thinks Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 adventure is good not only for the American series, but also for Formula 1. This week, F1 chief Chase Carey said of the McLaren-Honda driver's decision to skip Monaco: "It is indirectly beneficial to us as a great F1 driver who reaches the American audience in a different way. But it is not an ideal situation.

