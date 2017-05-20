Indy not trying to 'poach' F1 drivers after Alonso
Woking, England - More Formula One drivers may have the Indianapolis 500 on their radar after double world champion Fernando Alonso makes his debut in this year's race, IndyCar boss Mark Miles said on Friday. "I think it was a unique set of circumstances in so many respects so we're not going to be following the grand prix series around and trying to poach drivers.
