Indy 500 pole sitter Dixon wary of Alonso threat
Indianapolis 500 pole sitter Scott Dixon feels twice Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, who is making his IndyCar debut on Sunday, will be one of the main threats to his chances of winning The Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Alonso slipped into an IndyCar for the first time three weeks ago but the accomplished driver qualified for the 33-car race with the fifth fastest time and starts in the second row.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAZR-FM Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC