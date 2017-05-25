Indy 500 pole sitter Dixon wary of Al...

Indy 500 pole sitter Dixon wary of Alonso threat

Read more: KAZR-FM Des Moines

Indianapolis 500 pole sitter Scott Dixon feels twice Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, who is making his IndyCar debut on Sunday, will be one of the main threats to his chances of winning The Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Alonso slipped into an IndyCar for the first time three weeks ago but the accomplished driver qualified for the 33-car race with the fifth fastest time and starts in the second row.

Chicago, IL

