Indy 500 legend Buddy Lazier wants a full-time team, one last shot at victory

Especially with the backdrop of Fernandomania , Buddy Lazier has basically become the forgotten champion this week in the lead up to the Indianapolis 500 . And it's not hard to understand the lack of media attention for the 1996 winner and 2000 Indy Racing League champion considering the presence of Formula 1 superstar Fernando Alonso, Lazier's own late arrival to practice and his lackluster speed compared to the rest of the field.

