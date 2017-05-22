Indy 500: Fernando Alonso walking 'tightest of tight ropes,' says Dario Franchitti
This Sunday, the two-time Formula One world champion will line up on the grid at the Indianapolis 500 with a chance of writing his name into American motor-racing folklore. Alonso, who is skipping this year's Monaco Grand Prix to race at The Brickyard, will start from fifth place on the grid after two impressive qualifying sessions over the weekend.
