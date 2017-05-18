Howard fastest, Honda dominates Indianapolis 500 practice
Jay Howard topped the speed charts at Indianapolis 500 practice Thursday with a fast lap of 226.744 mph while Honda cars claimed nine of the fastest 11 speeds during the session. Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 winner at Indy, was second fastest at 225.826 mph while teammates Marco Andretti and Fernando Alonso were third and fourth.
