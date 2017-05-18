How The Indianapolis 500's Complicated Two-Day Qualifying System Works
If you're just now following the Indianapolis 500 thanks to the appearance of a two-time Formula One champ on the grid, the Indy 500's qualifying system may look completely foreign to you. But it's okay! We're here to help you figure it all out, and it's not as hard to follow from home as it may appear.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
