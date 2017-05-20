Here's where to watch Wednesday's live stream of Fernando Alonso's first Indy 500 test session
Fans around the world can watch a livestream of two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso's first Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval test on Wednesday, May 3. The live show will be broadcast online from 9:30 a.m.-noon ET, with an announcing team of 1969 Indianapolis 500 winner and 1978 F1 champion Mario Andretti and NBC Sports Network's Verizon IndyCar Series commentators Kevin Lee and Robin Miller. Coverage of the test will continue from 1-5 p.m. with a livestream without commentary.
