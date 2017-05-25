Hamilton too "devastated" to get out of car after qualifying
Lewis Hamilton admits he was so devastated not to progress out of Q2 in Monaco Grand Prix qualifying that he was unable to get out of his car initially. The Mercedes driver struggled to get his tyres working throughout qualifying, eventually losing out when Stoffel Vandoorne crashed and brought out yellow flags in the closing minutes of Q2, forcing him to abort his final lap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC