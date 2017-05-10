Haas F1 still hopes to score points i...

Haas F1 still hopes to score points in Spanish Grand Prix after poor qualifying effort

Read more: AutoWeek

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were left to rue individual errors as narrow margins cost Haas in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix Saturday. Haas enjoyed a strong start to their debut Formula One campaign in 2016 but since scoring points in the early rounds this season, the list of problems just keeps growing and Romain Grosjean -- who has driven in both seasons of the teams' existence -- was struggling to find anything good to say about Saturday's qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

