Haas F1 still hopes to score points in Spanish Grand Prix after poor qualifying effort

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were left to rue individual errors as narrow margins cost Haas in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix Saturday. Haas enjoyed a strong start to their debut Formula One campaign in 2016 but since scoring points in the early rounds this season, the list of problems just keeps growing and Romain Grosjean -- who has driven in both seasons of the teams' existence -- was struggling to find anything good to say about Saturday's qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

