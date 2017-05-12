Grosjean seeks driver unity in new-look F1

Romain Grosjean has urged his fellow Formula One drivers to ride the winds of change blowing through the sport and show more unity as a group, however much they may disagree on key issues. The Haas F1 racer, 6once dubbed a 'first lap nutcase' in his early years at Lotus, has become something of a statesman after being appointed a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association .

