Formula one: Tweaks to Red Bull put Ricciardo in the mix at Monaco
The Red Bull pitstop SNAFU that famously cost Daniel Ricciardo in last year's Monaco Grand Prix finally was put to rest on Friday when the Australian proved he had lost none of his speed on the track he considers his second home. Despite his car struggling for pace this year the Australian's wall-hugging exploits saw him post the second-fastest time in the second practice session.
