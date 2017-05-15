Formula One Bosses Reportedly Fear ISIS Bomber Drones Attacking Silverstone Race
If a report by British tabloid The Sun is to be believed, Formula One has a bit more to worry about at Silverstone Circuit in July than Mercedes' continued attempts at rule bending . The report, though scant on details, said both F1 and circuit bosses fear an attack by ISIS bomber drones at the race.
