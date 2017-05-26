Formula 1 chief says he's looking to add 2nd U.S. race
Formula One chief executive Chase Carey said he wants to add at least one more grand prix in the United States to the schedule. It won't happen in 2018, though, because the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas is the only race in the U.S. on next year's calendar.
