Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg reveals wife Vivian is expecting second child

Formula 1 racing driver Nico Rosberg took to Instagram to announce his wife Vivian is pregnant with their second child Congratulations to Nico Rosberg and his wife Vivian ! The Formula 1 racing driver, 31, took to his social media to reveal that his wife is pregnant with their second child. He posted a beautiful picture of his family, and in the caption he simply wrote, "NR2 yeah!" alongside an emoji of a baby's milk bottle.

