Force India scores points, again, with top five finishes in F1 Spanish Grand Prix
The Force India team continued their incredible run of points paying results with fourth and fifth place in the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Sunday in Barcelona. Incredible as it may seem, Force India are the most consistent points scorers in the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship, with both cars managing to pick up points in every single Grand Prix so far this season.
